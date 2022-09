Should You Buy the Dow Jones' 4 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Any investor can tell you that 2022 has been a rough year for the stock market. As of Aug. 31, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 13% for the year, and we still have four months to go.While this is certainly poor performance, there are some Dow components in far worse shape. Here's a look at the four worst-performing stocks in the widely followed index, why each one is down, and whether they could be buying opportunities for patient long-term investors now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down significantly through the first eight months of 2022, but some of the 30 component stocks have fared much worse. Here are the four worst performers on the index through Aug. 31.Continue reading