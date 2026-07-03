Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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03.07.2026 12:45:00
Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF After the Recent Nasdaq Sell-Off? History Offers a Crystal-Clear Answer.
The Nasdaq-100 is made up of the 100 most valuable companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, excluding banks and financial institutions. It has a very high degree of exposure to the "Magnificent Seven," a group of technology companies operating at the forefront of revolutionary industries like artificial intelligence (AI).Unfortunately, those tech giants delivered a sluggish performance during the first half of 2026, which is partly why the Nasdaq-100 is down 3% from its all-time high as I write this (June 30).The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 by holding the same stocks. Should investors buy it while the index is trading at a discount? History offers some very clear guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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