Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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23.03.2026 09:30:00
Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF During the Stock Market Sell-Off? History Offers a Clear Answer.
Over 3,500 companies have chosen to go public through the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Nasdaq-100 index tracks the performance of the top 100 (by value) companies, excluding banks and other financial institutions.Since the technology sector is home to more trillion-dollar companies than any other sector, it boasts a dominant weighting of almost 60% in the Nasdaq-100. That means companies at the cutting edge of industries like artificial intelligence (AI) have a significant influence over the performance of the index, which is why it typically delivers higher returns than more diversified indexes like the S&P 500.But that can also be a recipe for volatility. The Nasdaq-100 is currently trading down 8.8% from its all-time high amid rising economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, whereas the S&P 500 has declined by a lesser 7%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|Invesco Ltd
|20,30
|-0,27%