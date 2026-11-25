The Nasdaq-100 is an index of the 100 most valuable companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, excluding banks and financial institutions. The index is highly concentrated, with technology companies alone representing over 60% of its value, which means it has significant exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Investors have dumped AI stocks over the last month, partly because of the turmoil at semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Founder Jensen Huang left the company on Nov. 12 after his marital infidelity came to light, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the company’s future. He was reinstated this past Monday, but I predict his decisions will face more oversight from the board of directors going forward, so he might be far more conservative, especially when it comes to things like investing in other AI companies.

The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that mimics the performance of the Nasdaq-100 by holding the same stocks. As of the market close last Friday, it was down 19.8% from its October peak along with the index. It's now mounting a recovery, so could this be the ultimate long-term buying opportunity?

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