Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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07.05.2026 17:45:00
Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq at a Record High? Here's What History Says.
The Nasdaq-100 index soared by 540% over the last decade, doubling the return of the S&P 500. It owes its incredible performance to its highly concentrated portfolio, with 60% of its value parked in technology stocks alone. Companies developing enterprise software, cloud computing platforms, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence (AI) have typically delivered better revenue and earnings growth than the rest of the market, and thus their shares have produced higher returns. Since the Nasdaq-100 exclusively holds the top 100 companies listed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange (excluding banks and financial institutions), it has exposure to the best of the bunch.The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 by holding the same stocks. History suggests there is rarely a bad time to invest in the ETF, so here's why it might be a great buy even with the index at a record high right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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