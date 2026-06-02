Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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02.06.2026 23:13:00
Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq at a Record High? History Offers a Clear Answer.
The Nasdaq-100 is an index of the top 100 companies (by value) listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, excluding banks and financial institutions. The Nasdaq is typically the exchange of choice for small technology companies looking to go public, because it offers lower fees and fewer hurdles compared to alternatives like the New York Stock Exchange.Many of those companies -- like Nvidia -- have become multitrillion-dollar giants and consistently drive most of the upside in the Nasdaq-100. In fact, the technology sector has grown to account for over 60% of the index. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 by holding the same stocks. Is it still a buy with the index at record highs?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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