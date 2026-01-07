Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq at an All-Time High? Here's What History Says
More than 3,500 companies have chosen to go public by listing their shares on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock exchange. It's typically the destination of choice for early-stage technology companies, because it offers lower fees and fewer barriers compared to alternatives like the New York Stock Exchange.The Nasdaq-100 is an index featuring 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq. It's dominated by the technology sector with a weighting of more than 60%, because many of the early-stage companies that listed on the Nasdaq decades ago are now worth trillions of dollars. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft are just a few examples.The Nasdaq-100 is coming off a 20% gain in 2025, and it's currently trading near an all-time high. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the index by holding the same stocks and maintaining similar weightings, so is it a good buy right now? Here's what history says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
