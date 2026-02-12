Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
12.02.2026 18:45:00
Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here's What History Says.
The Nasdaq-100 is a stock market index featuring 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The index is known for its extremely high concentration of technology stocks, and in fact, the tech sector accounts for over 60% of its overall portfolio (by market capitalization). The Nasdaq-100 delivered a return of 20.2% last year, comfortably beating the more diversified S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, which climbed by 16.4%, thanks mainly to blistering returns in stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Palantir Technologies. Although the index is off to a more volatile start to 2026, it remains just 3.7% below its all-time high.The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 by holding the same stocks and maintaining similar weightings. Is now a good time to buy it? History offers a very clear answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
