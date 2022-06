Should You Buy the Plunge on C3.ai?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The carnage of the ongoing bear market hasn't spared data analytics company C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Shares traded at more than $160 after going public in late 2020 but have fallen 90% to less than $20 per share.Bear markets can cause share prices to fall across the board, creating opportunities for long-term investors. Usually, companies with solid fundamentals will recover over time.So is C3.ai a temporarily broken stock, or is there a reason it's this cheap? Here are three concerns investors should consider.Continue reading