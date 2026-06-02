Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
02.06.2026 16:11:12
Should You Buy the SpaceX IPO? Here's My Honest Take
It's official. SpaceX is set to go public with a targeted IPO date of June 12. The company is reportedly seeking to raise about $75 billion in capital through the offering, at a valuation between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion.Although those figures won't be finalized until shortly before the IPO, it will easily be the largest IPO of all time. In fact, once SpaceX goes public, it will instantly be among the 10 largest publicly traded companies on the stock market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!