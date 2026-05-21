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21.05.2026 11:00:00
Should You Buy the SpaceX IPO? Here's What Jim Cramer Thinks
As the longtime host of CNBC's Mad Money, Jim Cramer is known for delivering fast-paced stock picks, market commentary, and colorful rants to his audience every night. Although his reputation is mixed, investors pay attention because Cramer's endorsements often spark buying frenzies while his warnings can trigger sell-offs.I'll admit that Cramer has an eye for spotting sentiment extremes and structural risks. That said, his advice alone should never be a substitute for independent analysis of business fundamentals, valuation, and risk tolerance.Cramer's recent cautionary take on the planned SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) caught my eye. He brought up some interesting topics that I think are being overshadowed by the hype surrounding Elon Musk's space empire. Let's explore what Cramer has to say.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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