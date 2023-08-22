|
22.08.2023 12:45:00
Should You Buy The Trade Desk Stock on the Dip?
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been among the most consistent tech growth stocks over the past few years, and 2023 is no exception. The stock is up over 60% this year but has pulled back 20% from its highs thanks to the recent market sell-off.With a quick decline in stock price, investors might be wondering if this is a buying opportunity or if this is just a realignment of expectations. Let's look at The Trade Desk's most recent results to find out.The Trade Desk is a leader in buy-side (sometimes called demand-side) advertising. This side of advertising is for clients who want to place ads in front of the consumer. While Alphabet's Google ads and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram ads are handled in-house, The Trade Desk is a significant player in nearly every other corner of the internet. Through The Trade Desk's analytics platform, it automatically bids on different locations throughout the internet (whether it's connected TV, podcasts, mobile, or online video) where it thinks the ads will have the greatest effect.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!