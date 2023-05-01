|
Should You Buy the Worst-Performing Dow Jones Stocks of 2023 So Far?
What goes down often goes up. That's the underlying premise of several investing strategies. They're built on the idea of reversion to the mean.Several stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average have fallen year to date. Some of them have been especially big losers. But perhaps these lackluster blue-chip stocks could turn things around. Should you buy the worst-performing Dow Jones stocks of 2023 so far?No Dow Jones stock has plunged as much this year as 3M Company (NYSE: MMM). Shares of the industrial conglomerate are down more than 30% year to date. 3M stock also plummeted 32% last year. It barely delivered a positive return in 2021 -- a year when the Dow Jones Industrial Average itself soared nearly 19%.Continue reading
