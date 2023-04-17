Should You Buy These 2 Top Retail Stocks Near All-Time Highs?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, corporate layoffs, falling consumer confidence, and recent banking troubles are -- unsurprisingly -- worrying investors. To boot, economists are forecasting a recession later this year. Amid the turmoil, two retail stocks stand out as shining stars. AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) have seen their shares rise 20% and 23%, respectively, over the past 12 months -- fantastic gains compared to the 6% decline that the S&P 500 posted. This continues a long-running trend of crushing the market by the two auto parts retailers. Although AutoZone and O'Reilly are near all-time highs, here's why they still might be magnificent no-brainer additions to your portfolio right now. Continue reading