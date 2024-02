Should You Buy These 3 High-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Nasdaq?

It's hard not to love dividends. Whether the stock market is up or down, healthy dividend-paying stocks will keep sending you chunks of change regularly, filling your investment accounts with cash. Better still, growing companies tend to increase their payouts over time, too. Such growing dividends can help you keep up with or beat inflation. And growing companies will have growing stock prices, too. Altogether, it's a win-win-win!But don't just rush out and buy into the fattest dividend yields you can find -- because that can end badly. Here's a look at what dividends are and why high yields can be risky, along with a look at some of the highest-yielding stocks in the Nasdaq .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel