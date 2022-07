Should You Buy This Industry-Leading Stock on the Dip Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was already having a rough year in the stock market, but things worsened for the company when it released its second-quarter earnings report on July 21. Investors were not impressed and swiftly sent the company's shares tumbling. It's rarely great news when a corporation fails to meet market expectations.Still, even though Intuitive Surgical is facing some issues, it remains in an excellent position to be a winner in the long run. Let's consider why.Continue reading