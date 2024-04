There are dozens of stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's massive $370 billion portfolio. Investors are certainly familiar with some of the top holdings, like Apple and Coca-Cola.But there's a much smaller position that investors might not have noticed. Should you buy this under-the-radar Warren Buffett stock with $1,000 right now?The business I'm talking about is Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI). The satellite radio provider's namesake service allows users to listen to music, news, sports, and other audio entertainment via an app. It generates revenue from subscriptions and advertising. Sirius XM also owns Pandora, a streaming service that has paid and free options.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel