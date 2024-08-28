|
28.08.2024 10:33:00
Should You Buy Toyota While It's Below $200?
The world's incumbent carmakers aren't really anyone's idea of market-crushing investments these days. Despite some improvement in their share prices recently, the globally recognized companies that trade on U.S. exchanges have underperformed the S&P 500 index so far this year, at times considerably. One of those laggards is the top Asian auto powerhouse, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM). In numerous ways the storied Japanese company just can't catch a break lately, but it's cheap on certain valuations. Perhaps its stock is a contrarian buy at a time when Big Auto isn't particularly hot on the market.Since it is very much a global manufacturer, Toyota is always subject to the whims of its regional and national markets. In the first six months of this year, that was a good news/bad news situation. Indisputably good was the company's retaining its title of No. 1 carmaker worldwide in terms of unit sales, with a cool 5.16 million vehicles exchanging hands in the period.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toyota Motor Corp.
|16,89
|1,78%
