United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
12.02.2026 18:00:00
Should You Buy United Parcel Service After Its 20% Slump in 2025?
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) appears to have hit a key turning point in 2025 as it looks to revamp its business. Still, the stock fell around 20% last year. Even after rising off its lows, the stock is still down by roughly 50% from its 2022 highs. Is now the time to buy UPS stock?A huge spike in demand for package delivery during the coronavirus pandemic's height led investors to push UPS' stock price to lofty levels. When that demand spike faded, as the world grew accustomed to COVID-19, investors moved on to other trades, and UPS' stock began to fall. UPS made the situation worse by announcing plans for a major corporate overhaul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
