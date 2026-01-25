United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
25.01.2026 19:45:00
Should You Buy United Parcel Service Stock While It's Below $110?
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), commonly known as UPS, operates one of the world's dominant package delivery services. It is a vital cog in modern society, as e-commerce continues to grow. Add a huge 6% dividend yield, and dividend investors might be tempted to buy the stock while it languishes below $110 per share. Before you jump aboard, you'll want to understand a few things.Delivering packages sounds simple, but it is actually a capital-intensive, logistically complex effort. UPS owns a large collection of retail stores, sorting and distribution facilities, a massive fleet of local delivery trucks, and long-haul assets, like tractor-trailers and airplanes. And it has to have the technology to track every single package moving through its extensive system.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
