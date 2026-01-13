United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
13.01.2026 23:03:00
Should You Buy United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock While It's Below $193?
UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world's top shipping couriers, was once a reliable blue chip stock. Its shares closed at a record high of $192.88 on Feb. 2, 2022 -- marking a 286% gain from its IPO price of $50 in 1999. As of this writing, it trades at approximately $107.UPS' stock has stumbled over the past four years as its growth has cooled off and its margins have shrunk. Will this out-of-favor stock ever revisit its all-time highs, or will it slide even lower?Image source: UPS.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!