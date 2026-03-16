United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
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16.03.2026 15:15:00
Should You Buy United Parcel Service While It's Below $120?
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest package delivery companies. It has a network that would be difficult, if not impossible, to replace. Add in a lofty 6.5% dividend yield, and you can see why income investors would be interested in buying the stock while it is trading near $100 per share. Is it worth it?While UPS has an attractive yield, its payout ratio is rather unattractive. At the end of 2025, the trailing 12-month dividend payout ratio was over 100%. That materially increases the risk of a dividend cut, given that it would require all of the company's earnings to cover just the dividend. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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