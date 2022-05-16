|
Should You Buy Unity Software After the Stock Crashes 30%?
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were down over 30% last week after the company said revenue growth would slow to between 6% to 8% year over year in the second quarter. That is a massive deceleration from the first-quarter revenue increase of 36%. Management had said previously that it expects to grow revenue by about 30% per year over the long term. However, the fast-growing gaming software provider entered the quarter trading at a high price-to-sales multiple over 15, which is expensive for a company expecting to report single-digit growth in the near term. When a company doesn't deliver the growth that is implied in the stock's high valuation, the stock usually falls.But now that it has tumbled to new lows, should investors buy it expecting a rebound? Let's first review what management had to say during the earnings call.Continue reading
