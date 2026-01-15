Verizon Aktie

WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

15.01.2026 11:53:00

Should You Buy Verizon Communications Stock Before Jan. 30?

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is a stock that's been struggling to gain any kind of momentum in recent years. Since 2020, it has lost around 35% of its value. It has produced lackluster results and hasn't been a top pick for many investors.On Jan. 30, the company reports fourth-quarter earnings for 2025. And with its valuation being as low as it is, and a new CEO at the helm, could this be an opportune time to buy shares of Verizon before it posts its latest results?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
