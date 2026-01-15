Verizon Aktie
WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
|
15.01.2026 11:53:00
Should You Buy Verizon Communications Stock Before Jan. 30?
Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is a stock that's been struggling to gain any kind of momentum in recent years. Since 2020, it has lost around 35% of its value. It has produced lackluster results and hasn't been a top pick for many investors.On Jan. 30, the company reports fourth-quarter earnings for 2025. And with its valuation being as low as it is, and a new CEO at the helm, could this be an opportune time to buy shares of Verizon before it posts its latest results?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Verizon Inc.
|
16:01
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Verizon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Verizon von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Verizon zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)