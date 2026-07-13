Verizon Aktie
WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
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13.07.2026 13:45:50
Should You Buy Verizon Communications Stock Before July 24?
Shares of leading telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) have been sluggish over the past 12 months, delivering flat returns over that time frame. And over the past five years, they're down 25%, which is particularly disappointing given that the S&P 500 has been fairly strong over that stretch, rising by more than 70%.Verizon's stock had been rallying earlier in the year, but things have cooled off of late. However, later this month, there may be a potential catalyst that gives the stock a boost, as it's scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings numbers on July 24. If they're strong, that could be just what's needed to get the stock back on a positive trajectory. Should you buy it before then?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Verizon Inc.
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