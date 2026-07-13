Verizon Aktie

Verizon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.07.2026 13:45:50

Should You Buy Verizon Communications Stock Before July 24?

Shares of leading telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) have been sluggish over the past 12 months, delivering flat returns over that time frame. And over the past five years, they're down 25%, which is particularly disappointing given that the S&P 500 has been fairly strong over that stretch, rising by more than 70%.Verizon's stock had been rallying earlier in the year, but things have cooled off of late. However, later this month, there may be a potential catalyst that gives the stock a boost, as it's scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings numbers on July 24. If they're strong, that could be just what's needed to get the stock back on a positive trajectory. Should you buy it before then?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verizon Inc.

mehr Nachrichten