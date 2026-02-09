Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN: 882807 / ISIN: US92532F1003
|
09.02.2026 19:46:00
Should You Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Before Feb. 12?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) experienced several setbacks last year, sometimes following quarterly updates that weren't as strong as the market expected, or during which it also reported clinical trial failures. The company's shares are slightly in the red over the trailing-12-month period, partly due to these issues.The biotech is set to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 12. Will the stock dip again after its earnings, or should investors consider buying Vertex's shares ahead of its upcoming quarterly update?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
