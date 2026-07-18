Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
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18.07.2026 15:30:00
Should You Buy Viking Therapeutics Stock on the Dip? Wall Street Is Screaming "Yes."
Following an excellent run in June, when the stock rose by more than 19%, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock recently dipped, potentially creating a buying opportunity for an exciting growth stock with huge potential in the weight-loss drug sector. Is the dip enough to make the stock a buy?According to Visible Alpha, the Wall Street consensus price target for the stock is just below $91, representing a potential 150% return from the current price. The analyst's excitement about the stock stems from its lead drug candidate, VK2735, and its potential in the highly lucrative weight-loss market.VK2735 is being developed as a dual formulation therapy, whereby, for example, it can be initially taken by injection (subcutaneously) and later in oral form as a maintenance dose or to continue weight loss. Investors are also hoping the promising efficacy data (VK2735 appears to have a steeper velocity of weight loss than rival drugs) from the phase 2 trials (oral and subcutaneous) will be repeated in phase 3 trials. The subcutaneous phase 3 trial is in progress, while the oral phase 3 trial will begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)