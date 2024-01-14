14.01.2024 12:10:00

Should You Buy Visa Stock Hand Over Fist in 2024?

Visa (NYSE: V) finished 2023 with a 25% gain, which basically matched the performance of the broader S&P 500. However, the business probably flew under the radar because of all the attention that went to technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused companies. I think it's time to turn our attention back to this business. Should investors buy this top financial stock hand over fist in 2024? Here are three reasons why this could be the smartest move you make this year, as well as one final factor to consider before making a decision.In the past decade, from fiscal 2013 through fiscal 2023 (ended Sept. 30, 2023), Visa's revenue increased at a compound annual rate of 10.7%. What's impressive is that this growth has been consistent, besides the single-digit decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

