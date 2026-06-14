The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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14.06.2026 22:32:00
Should You Buy VOO While the Market Is Near All-Time Highs?
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is the largest ETF in the world and recently became the first ETF to pass $1 trillion in assets. VOO assets have skyrocketed in the last three years, coinciding with the concurrent S&P 500 bull market. Over the past three years, VOO has accumulated some $386 billion in net assets, more than one-third of its total assets.In the past month alone, VOO has gathered roughly $50 billion in net assets, as investors have piled in during the recent stock market surge. Since April 1, the S&P 500 has increased about 17% and is now at 7,430 -- just two weeks removed from its all-time high of 7,620 on June 2. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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