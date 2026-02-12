Vulcan Materials Aktie
WKN: 855854 / ISIN: US9291601097
|
12.02.2026 18:56:39
Should You Buy Vulcan Materials Stock Before Feb. 17?
Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) may need to crush its fourth-quarter earnings to keep investors happy. The company produces aggregates -- the building blocks of road infrastructure and construction -- such as crushed stone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate-based materials, like ready-mix concrete and asphalt.The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 17. Let's see whether it makes sense to buy the stock before then.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
