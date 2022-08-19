Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 11:35:00

Should You Buy Walmart Stock? 1 Metric That Says Yes

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) investors were bracing for some tough news in the retailer's recent earnings report -- and that's just what they received. The chain revealed falling profit margins and weaker cash flow in the second-quarter selling period while predicting more sluggish results in the second half of the year.Yet many parts of Walmart's business are on the upswing. It is winning market share in the key grocery category, against rivals like Kroger (NYSE: KR). But the real standout metric is the chain's rising customer traffic levels, compared to booming results a year ago.There's no sugarcoating the bad news around profitability. Walmart had to cut prices to keep inventory moving in previously popular niches like home furnishings. And customers were less eager to spend thanks to generally rising inflation.Continue reading
ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

