|
19.08.2022 11:35:00
Should You Buy Walmart Stock? 1 Metric That Says Yes
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) investors were bracing for some tough news in the retailer's recent earnings report -- and that's just what they received. The chain revealed falling profit margins and weaker cash flow in the second-quarter selling period while predicting more sluggish results in the second half of the year.Yet many parts of Walmart's business are on the upswing. It is winning market share in the key grocery category, against rivals like Kroger (NYSE: KR). But the real standout metric is the chain's rising customer traffic levels, compared to booming results a year ago.There's no sugarcoating the bad news around profitability. Walmart had to cut prices to keep inventory moving in previously popular niches like home furnishings. And customers were less eager to spend thanks to generally rising inflation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|136,70
|-0,29%
