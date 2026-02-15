Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
15.02.2026 22:16:00
Should You Buy Walmart Stock Before Feb. 19?
On Feb. 19, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), the world's largest retailer, reports its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, and investors may be wondering if the stock is a buy before the report. It's true that a stock may pop after earnings are released, particularly if numbers beat expectations. On the other hand, a stock can lose value if the report or outlook disappoints investors.Of course, investors should look beyond the next earnings report when assessing a stock, but buying just before a catalyst can be a good strategy. However, in the case of Walmart stock, which has been on a tear, it may not be the right move. Let's examine why investors may want to hold off on buying shares of Walmart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
