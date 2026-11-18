Pop quiz: What did Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) stock do the last four times the company reported earnings?

If you guessed "went up, because it's Walmart," you're one for four. Shares jumped about 6.5% after the November 2025 report, slipped about 1.4% in February, dropped about 7% in May, and tumbled about 9% in August.

Walmart reports again before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 19, with results due around 7 a.m. ET and a call with management an hour later. So should you buy before then? History gives a pretty clear answer -- just not the one you might expect.

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