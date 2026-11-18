Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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18.11.2026 19:51:44
Should You Buy Walmart Stock Before Nov. 19? History Has a Clear Answer.
Pop quiz: What did Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) stock do the last four times the company reported earnings?
If you guessed "went up, because it's Walmart," you're one for four. Shares jumped about 6.5% after the November 2025 report, slipped about 1.4% in February, dropped about 7% in May, and tumbled about 9% in August.
Walmart reports again before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 19, with results due around 7 a.m. ET and a call with management an hour later. So should you buy before then? History gives a pretty clear answer -- just not the one you might expect.
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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13:09
|Walmart boosted by grocery sales as US consumers search for lower prices (Financial Times)
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13:09
|Walmart boosted by grocery sales as US consumers search for lower prices (Financial Times)
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18.11.26
|Ausblick: Walmart präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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09.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,30
|0,00%
|Walmart
|114,56
|-1,17%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|12 130,00
|1,17%