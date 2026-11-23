Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) may be the safe-haven stock that investors are seeking these days. Amid a recent wave of bearishness in the markets due to the Nvidia scandal and a concerning outlook for the economy due to rising interest rates, the stability and resiliency that Walmart's business offers make it a compelling investment option.

The company recently reported earnings, which were once again stellar. And it raised its guidance. But with the retail stock trading near its 52-week high and investors paying a big premium for it today, is it still a good buy, or are investors better off waiting for a pullback in its price?

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