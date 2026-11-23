Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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23.11.2026 15:22:01
Should You Buy Walmart Stock Now or Wait for a Dip?
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) may be the safe-haven stock that investors are seeking these days. Amid a recent wave of bearishness in the markets due to the Nvidia scandal and a concerning outlook for the economy due to rising interest rates, the stability and resiliency that Walmart's business offers make it a compelling investment option.
The company recently reported earnings, which were once again stellar. And it raised its guidance. But with the retail stock trading near its 52-week high and investors paying a big premium for it today, is it still a good buy, or are investors better off waiting for a pullback in its price?
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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16:02
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100-Börsianer nehmen zum Handelsende Reißaus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So steht der Dow Jones am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|ROUNDUP: US-Einzelhandelsriese Walmart hebt Ziele nochmals an - Aktie gibt nach (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Walmart
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|117,50
|0,74%
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