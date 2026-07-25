Wingstop Aktie
WKN DE: A14UYK / ISIN: US9741551033
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25.07.2026 14:24:00
Should You Buy Wingstop Stock Before July 29?
Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) will report its second-quarter results before the market opens on July 29. The stock has been cut almost in half so far this year, which has some investors wondering whether they should buy ahead of the report. I think that is the wrong way to frame the question. The better way to think about it is to ask how this quarter will fit Wingstop's long-term story. The pressure point for the chain is same-store sales. After more than two decades of growth, Wingstop's comparable sales numbers have been shrinking. Domestic comps fell by a percentage in the high single digits last quarter. Management expects a low-single-digit decline for the full year. So the question investors will want the answer to is simple: Is the slide stabilizing?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Wingstop Inc
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14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Wingstop öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Wingstop legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Wingstop veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26
|Ausblick: Wingstop zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26