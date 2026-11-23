Ripple created the XRP Ledger, a unique blockchain designed to help banks and financial institutions send money around the world instantly, and with minimal fees. The company also created the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) cryptocurrency, which can standardize those transactions.

Ripple continues to upgrade the XRP Ledger with bug fixes and efficiency improvements, but it hasn't done much to lift the value of XRP. Since peaking at $3.65 per token last year, it has lost a whopping 75% of its value and is trading at just $0.93 as I write this on Nov. 20.

Should investors buy XRP while it's under $1, or steer clear? Read on for the surprising answer.

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