Should You Buy Zoom Stock Today?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) rewarded shareholders who bought the stock prior to the pandemic, returning 391% in 2020. The company was a clear beneficiary of the work-from-home environment, a trend that is still very evident today. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics released in January, 11% of workers were still teleworking as of December 2021.According to TechRepublic, Zoom commands almost 50% of the global market for video call platforms, placing the company at the forefront of the secular growth industry. It's possible that the pandemic will have a lasting impact on our working environment, as many companies will be more open to a flexible work schedule moving forward. With Zoom well-positioned to capitalize on that new reality as a leader in the space, is today a great time to consider buying the company's stock? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading