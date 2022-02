Should You Claim Social Security at Age 62 or 70?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Deciding what age to claim Social Security is an important retirement milestone, as it will affect your monthly payments for the rest of your life.Age 62 is the earliest you can file for benefits, and it's also the most popular choice among retirees. In fact, around 35% of men and close to 40% of women claim Social Security at age 62, according to a 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center.Although fewer than 10% of older Americans claim at age 70, according to the report, there are significant advantages to waiting. By delaying benefits until age 70, you'll earn substantially larger checks each month.Continue reading