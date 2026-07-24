The Market Aktie
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24.07.2026 16:28:00
Should You Delay Retirement if the Market Crashes Right Before?
After years of saving and planning, few scenarios are more unsettling than watching the stock market tumble just as you're about to retire. A sharp downturn could send your portfolio value plummeting, raising concerns about running out of money if you stick to your original plan.But does a market crash automatically mean you should delay retirement? Not necessarily.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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