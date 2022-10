Should You Dump PayPal Stock After the Fintech's Latest Gaffe?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No matter how good a company appears on paper or its market opportunity, consistent missteps from management are a red flag for investors. Unfortunately, that's exactly what many investors are encountering with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).PayPal has had its fair share of hiccups over the past two years. First, it was rumored to be buying Pinterest. Then, it scrapped aggressive growth projections just one quarter after they were released. And recently, it committed perhaps its biggest blunder yet -- the $2,500 misinformation fine.On Oct. 8, PayPal released an update to its user agreement that included a clause allowing PayPal to fine its users $2,500 for using the service to spread "misinformation." However, PayPal quickly retracted the update and said the misinformation clause had been included in error.Continue reading