Should You Follow This Billionaire and Sell Disney Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a good bet that we won't be seeing Dan Loeb at a Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) theme park anytime soon. The financier's large and influential hedge fund operator, Third Point Management, revealed through a regulatory filing last month that it has fully exited its once sizable position in The House of Mouse. We should never blindly follow a big-pocketed investor into or out of any asset. But Third Point has been right in several moves, so perhaps it was wise to pull the trigger here. Let's investigate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading