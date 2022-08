Should You Follow Warren Buffett and Buy Occidental Petroleum Stock Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Warren Buffett buys a stock, he buys stakes in businesses with the intention of owning them for the long term. The case for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), though, appears a bit different. Given the pace at which Buffett is lapping up the oil stock, it seems he could eventually acquire the company.In July, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) sought approval to acquire up to a 50% stake in Occidental Petroleum. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revealed it just gave Buffett the green light.Buffett already owned preferred stock and warrants in Occidental Petroleum before he disclosed a position in Occidental's common stock in March. The legendary investor has been buying the oil stock aggressively since, with Buffett's latest purchase in early August driving his stake in the oil and gas giant up to 20%. Occidental Petroleum stock has rocketed almost 57% since the beginning of March, as of this writing.