17.12.2022 12:45:00
Should You Follow Warren Buffett's Lead and Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?
Nearly a year ago, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced its intentions to purchase Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $95 per share. Considering Activision shares are currently trading for roughly $77, there is an implied 23% upside here. It doesn't take a genius to realize there's money to be made here. This type of action is called arbitrage, which means purchasing an asset at a discount to its buyout price to flip it when it reaches its full potential.Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway got in on this opportunity earlier this year, and the company currently holds a 7.7% stake in Activision (roughly 1.4% of Berkshire's investment portfolio). Following Buffett's lead and buying the stock with a tangible 23% short-term upside seems too good to be true. But is it?Continue reading
