Should You Forget Apple and Buy These 3 Tech Stocks Instead?

Right now, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's largest company by market cap. However, investors need to be aware of some problems under the hood.Instead of Apple , I think there are much better buys right now, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). These three provide significant long-term upside that should allow them to outperform Apple .Apple reached the top of the rankings of the world's largest companies with shockingly low revenue growth. Sales of iPhones haven't increased meaningfully since the pandemic began, and investors put a lot of hope into the iPhone 16 being the generation that turns it around, mainly because of its Apple Intelligence integration. But the latest reports say that its sales are below expectations, which could spell disaster for the stock.