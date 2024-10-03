|
03.10.2024 10:33:00
Should You Forget Bank of America and Buy This Magnificent Bank Stock Instead?
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has been one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks for a while. He took a position for the first time in 2007, and it has become a sizable piece of the total since then.He made headlines over the past few months for selling off a percentage of his position in Bank of America, which could lead investors to believe he's not a big fan these days. However, that would be a mistaken assumption. Bank of America stock still accounts for a hefty 10% of Berkshire Hathaway's total portfolio -- its third-largest position.But does that mean it's not such a great value for new investors? Investors on the fence or who are looking for a great bank stock to add to their portfolio might want to consider American Express (NYSE: AXP) instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
