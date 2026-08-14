Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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14.08.2026 09:05:00
Should You Forget Berkshire Hathaway and Buy a Focused Financial Stock Instead?
Over the years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has grown into one of the world's largest companies, with a valuation of over $1 trillion as of Aug. 12. Historically, Berkshire has been a reliable outperformer, but over the past few years, that hasn't been the case. It's up 42.6% over the past three years compared to the S&P 500's 73.6% return.With Berkshire embracing a new, post-Warren Buffett era, should investors embrace the company even though it's underperforming, or focus on a pure financial stock instead? Right now, it's likely the latter, with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) as the option to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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