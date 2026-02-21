Berkshir a Aktie
Should You Forget Berkshire Hathaway Stock and Buy Lemonade Stock Instead?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is one of the biggest companies in the world, and one of only two non-tech companies sporting a market cap over $1 trillion since Walmart joined that club two weeks ago.Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company, and it owns some of your favorite brands, including Benjamin Moore paints and Duracell batteries. It's one the largest furniture companies in the world, too, and it wholly or partially owns around 190 companies in addition to its $320 billion equity portfolio.One of its main industries, though, is insurance. It owns GEICO, as well as insurance products branded under its own name, and the float from insurance premiums is a major part of its operating model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
