01.05.2026 10:00:00

Should You Forget Big Banks and Bet on Fintech Instead?

For decades, big banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), were solid investments. And they still are. Although none of them are ever going to be high-growth holdings, the world always needs an efficient way of borrowing and saving money. Banks provide exactly that.As is the case with so many other industries, however, technology is changing this one. Consumers and corporations alike now expect the convenience and flexibility that only technology can facilitate.With that as the backdrop, investors looking for a new holding in the financial sector would be wise to consider taking a stake in one of the few banks being built from the ground up to take full advantage of newer technologies. That's SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). Here's a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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