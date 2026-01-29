Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.01.2026 15:18:00
Should You Forget BigBear.ai and Buy These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has attracted a lot of attention on Wall Street over the past few years for its AI data analytics platform. The company sells its services to the U.S. government and private companies, and some investors hope it could be the next Palantir.Excitement about AI in general and BigBear.ai's prospects specifically have helped push its share price up by an impressive 152% over the past three years. But there are some warning flags flying, among them the company's 20% revenue decline in the third quarter, the fact that it isn't profitable, and that its losses are widening. On top of all of this, BigBear.ai's stock is pricey, with a price-to-sales ratio of nearly 13 right now compared to the tech sector's average P/S ratio of less than 9. With so many reasons to worry about BigBear.ai's investment thesis, retail investors would do better to look elsewhere. With that in mind, here are two great AI stock alternatives to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
