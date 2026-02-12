Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
|
12.02.2026 16:52:00
Should You Forget Canopy Growth and Buy This Magnificent Cannabis Stock Instead?
Investors in Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) have watched the value of their shares go up in smoke over the past year, as the stock fell by more than 40%. Around nine years ago, the Canadian cannabis retailer and grower had a market cap of about $1.5 billion, making it the largest company in its segment. At its peaks, in 2019 and 2021, it was worth more than $15 billion. Today, its market cap has tumbled to just under $400 million, and it hasn't had a profitable quarter since Q2 2021. By contrast, if you're looking to invest in a plant-touching cannabis company that's actually profitable and better prepared for the long-term growth the industry is expecting, there is a solid option. Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is on track for its sixth straight year of positive earnings per share (EPS). Let's compare the cases for Canopy Growth versus Green Thumb Industries.The best argument for buying shares of Canopy Growth is that it seems to be improving its bottom-line performance. And with the stock trading at just over $1 a share, it may be worth taking a flier on the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
